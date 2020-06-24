Wausau adds Wednesday night farmer's market

The new Wednesday night Wausau Farmer’s Market begins today.

The new night market will run from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Wednesday until the end of October. The market will take place at the normal location on River Drive.

"I think the evening time fits a lot of people's schedules and especially with the downtown dining in the streets as long as people are coming to downtown stop by and visit us at the market," said vendor Beth Bye, from Harmony Specialty Dairy Foods in Marathon County.

There will still be markets on Wednesday and Saturday mornings as well.