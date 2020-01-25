Wausau Winter Fest draws crowd to downtown

Wausau Winter Fest helped people make the best of the snow Saturday, offering outdoor and indoor events.

Ice skaters, fat tire bikers and even a gaming tent took over the 400 Block. It’s one of the many annual gatherings put on by Wausau Events.

"We see many of the same faces out every year, they come out, you see the kids are growing up," said Pete Valiska, Wausau Events board president. “We’re fortunate this year to have significant amounts of snow.”

This year the event coincides with the neighbor's place mini golf ice tee classic in the Wausau Center Mall. Newschannel 7 is a proud sponsor of that event, which continues through Sunday.