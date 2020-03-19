Wausau, Weston YMCAs find creative child care solutions amid COVID-19 restrictions

The Woodson and Aspirus YMCAs in Wausau and Weston have gotten approval from the Department of Children and Families to continue their child care in a modified format, after Governor Tony Evers limited all child care to not more than 50 children and 10 staff members starting Thursday morning.

"They approved for us to have three smaller centers within our YMCAs, each branch," VP of Child Care Sally Glennon said. "We are able to maintain 50 children that do not intermingle with the other 50 children that are in another part of the Y."

With six smaller centers and the ability to use separate entrances and keep the groups separate, both Y's are able to continue providing crucial child care for families, particularly in industries who are not able to work from home.

"Whether it's in healthcare or protection or sanitation workers, whatever that looks like," she noted. "They're telling us how much they appreciate us being here, and it's really what is driving us right now."

Parents on Facebook joined in to comment on their gratitude to the YMCAs for finding a flexible solution to continue their care.

"I have two kids and both myself and their dad are physicians," one mother wrote. "If they hadn't worked so hard to keep spots open I don't know what I'd do to keep coming in to take care of patients this week."

Glennon noted that they are implementing proactive measures to ensure the children stay as safe and well as possible.

"We don't allow our classrooms to intermingle in the hallways, and we also have tried to make sure that parents can drop off so they don't have to walk into the building." They're also sanitizing areas three times a day, bringing in a cleaning crew nightly, and implementing as many social distancing measures and symptom screening practices as possible.

Note: If you are struggling to find child care, the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce has started an online tool to connect parents with providers. Click herefor that resource.