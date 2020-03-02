Wausau West students on hand for signing of suicide prevention bill

The 2nd leading cause of death among teenagers is suicide, that's according to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.

Last summer friends and family in the Wausau West community were heartbroken after one of the high school students died by suicide. They were determined to do all they can to prevent it from happening again.

What started out as a small idea for one Wausau school, is now a state law for every other school in the state.

Assembly Bill 531 was signed today by Governor Tony Evers. It will require student ID's to have the national or local suicide prevention hotline number.

"It's just another tool in that toolbox that for us to help students get the support they need to prevent suicide," Evers said.

Three West students and a parent were on hand in Ashland this afternoon, as the governor put pen to paper.

Once the bill was introduced, it had bi-partisan support and quickly moved through every step.

"It's kind of pretty mind blowing how this whole process could happen out of a small idea," said junior Morgan Rose.

"In order to have these on ID's, which kids use every single day, at least at our school, it's good to know here's a source I can use," said junior Cordie Hosler.

"I didn't know if it would get this far and I'm hoping it will get further so more people can get help," fellow junior Elli Patrick said.

It's not just high school's, but every school in the state that has school ID's.

California was first. Now Wisconsin, and they're hoping the next step is Washington D.C.

"Now I'm hearing that Massachusetts is trying to pass it, Michigan's trying to pass it," said Robin Patrick, Elli's mom. "So, I think D.C. would be the next step. Whether we can do it I don't know, but I'm going to try to do some feelers. The kids are ready."

Assembly Bill 531 goes into effect on July 1.