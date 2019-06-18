Wausau West highlights students work with mural program

Maria DeBroux and Samantha Slowiak are two art teachers at Wausau West high school. Maria and Samantha are also sisters, who have been in the art room since a young age.

"We would be working in the art room every night. It was like a second home for us," Slowiak said.

Two years ago, Samantha and Maria began working together in the Wausau West art department.

"It's kind of like one of those dreams you don't expect to come true but it does," DeBroux added.

The sister studied two different types of art in college. Their difference in expertise is a strength in the classroom.

"There's a lot of things that we work together on and we just play to each other’s strengths," Slowiak explained.

After inspiration from a program their mom began in Merrill, Maria and Samantha were approached by the principal to begin a mural program at Wausau West, Where students would paint murals and hang them in hallways on campus.

"That opportunity doesn't just fall in your lap so we're very excited to kick that off this year," DeBroux said.

Each mural takes the students over 100 hours to complete. But, when they finish, the teachers and the students appreciate the product.

"It's just really fun to see what they can accomplish when they put in the work and set their mind to it," DeBroux explained.

"They're going to see how much work we put into this over the summer," said 2019 Wausau West graduate Christina Mitchell.

After putting in long hours on their work, the students are leaving a lasting legacy at their school.

"It's kind of unreal to think about that I could come back years after I graduate and a part of me will be here at this high school," Wausau West Sophomore Sophie Madje explained.

“Just to come back here someday and say hey I did that my senior year of high school. That'd be really cool to look back on," Mitchell added.

