Wausau West graduates honored with vehicle parade

The Wausau West class of 2020 and faculty are still holding out hope that they’ll get to celebrate graduation.

“If all the cards, things line up, we’re going to have real graduation on August 6,” said Principal Jeb Steckbauer. “That’s our hope.”

With COVID-19 forcing schools all over Wisconsin to cancel or postpone their graduation ceremonies, and the rescheduled ceremony still nearly two months away, the school and community wanted to celebrate the graduates.

They did so Wednesday night with the vehicle parade at Wausau West.

“Tonight is something that our staff wanted to do and a lot of our parent community, in terms of recognizing our kids,” Steckbauer said. “It’s been a great accomplishment. Obviously, every year, this is the pinnacle that our kids have worked for all throughout their time at the Wausau School District.”

Lauren Wincentsen is one of the graduating seniors. She plans to attend UW-Stevens Point to major in biochemistry or chemical engineering. She will also be a member of the Pointers’ hockey team.

“We get to finally celebrate what we’ve all worked towards for the past four years of high school and all of our schooling,” said Wincentsen, adding that it was also good to see some familiar faces. “It means a lot to be with my friends again. We’ve seen each other a little bit throughout quarantine and the whole pandemic situation, but we’ve really missed school a lot.”

Family members and faculty from elementary schools, middle schools and Wausau West all lined up, applauding the students as they were driving by.

“Lots of cars here, lots of people. I’m looking forward to seeing my teachers,” said graduate Isaac Radloff, who was accompanied by his dad, Rick.

“This is pretty special, when the community comes together and has an opportunity to basically say thank you for these kids,” said Rick, who wanted to say a special thank you to the teachers and faculty at Wausau West. “You’ve been a fantastic program, fantastic faculty, and I really appreciate everything that you’ve done for my student.”

According to Steckbauer, an estimated 180 to 190 graduates participated in Wednesday night’s parade.

