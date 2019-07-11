Wausau West graduate kicks off Hodag Country Fest

Wausau West graduate and rising country music star Brett Westgrove returned to central Wisconsin to kick off the Hodag County Music Festival.

The Wausau native now resides in Nashville, but is proud to still call Wausau home.

“I love Wisconsin, I love the people here,” said Westgrove.

“It’s my favorite place to be.”

Westgrove took to the stage with a set that featured several cover songs, as well as some of his originals off of his album ‘Somewhere Town’ which was just recently released.

“It’s kind of a dream come true,” Westgrove said.

“To come back and play Hodag. I’ve been hearing about this festival but have never actually been, but to come home and release my debut album at this festival has been a full circle moment for me.”

Westgrove had a lot of support in the crowd, but arguably no one was prouder of the hometown boy than his mother, Mary Wiesman, who has stood behind her son every step of the way.

“It’s every mother’s dream, that their children do what they love,” Wiesman said.

“This is what he truly loves and makes him so happy, and to know you’re children are doing something they love, there’s nothing better.”

The festival will run throughout this weekend with other country groups performing including Old Dominion, Lady Antebellum and Michael Ray.

