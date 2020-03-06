Wausau West grad, country music star helping clean up after Nashville tornadoes

For Wausau West graduate Brett Westgrove, Nashville is his adopted home. When the city and surrounding area were hit by a tornado outbreak early this week, the rising country music star knew what to do.

Brett Westgrove spoke with NewsChannel 7 over Skype regarding his help with cleanup efforts in Nashville (WSAW photo 3/6/20)

“It’s just hard to not go out and help people,” Westgrove said in a Skype interview on Friday. “We’ve been going out and helping with manpower. Whether it’s loading cases of water or moving tree stumps and branches.”

Westgrove said the outpouring of support from volunteers and businesses in the area has been astounding. Musicians are donating proceeds from their shows to the cleanup efforts.

“You have all these struggling musicians who are announcing that they’re going to be giving away all of their proceeds from their shows to charities that are helping with the cleanup and helping people who really need it,” explained Westgrove. “It’s an amazing community down here just helping everyone who needs it.”

Westgrove will be raising proceeds for the cleanup effort at a show in Georgia Friday night and a show in Nashville on Saturday night. In addition, he plans to keep lending his volunteer services towards the cleanup efforts.

“Any day that I’m free I’m going to get out there and just do whatever I can,” Westgrove said. “It’s so much work to be done, it’s kind of difficult to wrap your head around it. I think we all just need to keep doing our part and donating and getting out when we can.”

Westgrove said the tornadoes didn’t force him to cancel any shows in the Nashville area. He has stops planned for this summer at the Hodag Country Festival in early July as well as at Shotski’s in Eagle River and Bullheads Bar and Grill in Stevens Point.

Anyone interested in donating to the Nashville tornado relief efforts at www.cfmt.org.

