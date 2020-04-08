Wausau West art students adjust to learning at home

COVID-19 has brought many changes to the workplace and classroom, and Wausau West seniors Taylor Goetsch and McKayla Stieve are seeing that change first hand as art students.

"Being in quarantine and having to work from home it's hard to get critiques, it's harder to get supplies, harder to know what my peers are doing, and harder to get feedback, it's a lot more difficult.," Goetsch said.

One of the things that the senior artists miss most is their community.

"You're home alone and you don't get that same community and, honestly, you don't get people that encourage you as you go which makes all of the difference," Stieve explained.

"We would get a lot of compliments, feedback from other classmates. I really miss a lot of my classmates and peers from that class, it's hard not being around them," Goetsch added.

For feedback, the students send pictures to their teachers, which is not as effective as in person.

"Between the difference of viewing it as a picture and in-person is very different. So, not getting that same perspective as you would in real life," Stieve said.

McKayla and Taylor are headed to the Minneapolis School of Art and Design in the fall. So, they know the need to pass this roadblock to prepare for next year.

"We really need to keep it up and it's been a lot more difficult with being in quarantine but, we're just trying our best and trying to communicate with others. We just have to wait until the whole thing blows over or try our best and work off each other," Goetsch added.

