Wausau West High School performs Annie starting Friday

Friday night begins a run of three shows for the Wausau West High School’s production of Annie.

Lexi Schauls sings Tomorrow during dress rehearsal for Wausau West High School's production of Annie on Nov. 7, 2019. (WSAW Photo)

This beloved classic follows a young orphan who finds a new home with billionaire Oliver Warbucks.

“The energy that you get with the musical that you can’t get with a screen between you and cast is something worth coming for,” Ben Trueblood, who plays Oliver Warbucks said.

The show will open Friday night and run through Sunday. Friday and Saturday night shows start at 7 p.m. while Sunday’s matinee show starts at 2 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at Showtix4u.com or bought at the door. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students.

