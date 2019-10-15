Wausau Warming Center trains volunteers for winter

About three hundred volunteers are training this week to staff Wausau’s Warming Shelter over the winter months.

Volunteers are learning how their presence will keep the city's vulnerable from getting frostbite or worse on winter nights.

"There's quite a few new people I expect to enter shelter this year that I have not seen before,” said Tracy Rieger, the director of community homeless facilities.

The center can accommodate about 25 men and women over 18 years of age every winter night.

"Last year in shelter we did see 160 unduplicated guests come through our doors between November and April,” Rieger said.

As one volunteer and retired teacher knows, homelessness can look like someone you know.

"One of the first nights I did intake, it was very shocking to me because I had a former student,” said Colleen Geurink.

Or, it can look like someone you work with.

"One of the questions we always have to ask them is, 'do you need to be woken up at an earlier time to make it to a job?' And, we always have several,” she said.

Many volunteers are there from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

"We help them with their laundry and get them settled for the night, and sometimes they just want to sit and talk,” said Gary Bezucha, a volunteer.

“We do have a lot of people in shelter who do have employment, but unfortunately the wage they make per hour is not sustainable to a lot of the apartments and a lot of the housing that we have available in the city,” Rieger said.

She said the center is always looking for volunteers and things like non-perishable food and winter coats and boots, which can be donated to their location at 540 South 3rd Avenue in Wausau. You can find a larger list of items they need on their website at cclse.org/wausau-community-warming-center/