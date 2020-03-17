Wausau Warming Center finds new home to accommodate social distancing requirements

People without a home to stay in tonight in Wausau are going to have a safe place to sleep. The Wausau Warming Center is moving into East Gate Hall in Marathon Park after the state banned gatherings of 10 or more people to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

A group of volunteers moves supplies into East Gate Hall (WSAW Photo).

Warming center director Tracy Rieger says it took a community effort to find a way to have all 25 people they accommodate be able to have a place to sleep that safely followed federal and state guidelines for social distancing.

"When you think about collaboration in a community, I can't think of a better example than how this all came together," Rieger said.

Tuesday, with the help of local government, police, and the Red Cross and United Way, volunteers moved the Wausau Warming Center to a space accommodating 25 people.

"When things like this happen, we know we have structures that will come together and help us be effective," said Ben Lee, director of community impact at United Way.

Monday night, the warming center had to do what Rieger hates most, turn people out onto the street so they could block off space between guests.

"It was probably one of the more complicated and most difficult decisions I've ever had to make, in terms of shelter," Rieger said.

Debra Drexler is homeless and relies on the center for a warm place to stay. Monday, because of the new guidelines, she had to sleep in Marathon Park.

“There was like six of us homeless last night, we slept under the big kitchen in sleeping bags. It was really cold,” she said. “I’m just really grateful for the community reaching out to us and helping us out.”

Rieger had already been considering a move since some of her guests tested positive for flu last week.

"Quite honestly, this environment is an incubator site for any virus to grow, and to grow rapidly," she said.

Rieger says many of her guests are at risk, going to work every day.

"I have clients that are servers in restaurants, we have clients that work in local department stores, the exposure is there," she said.

The new space will protect guests and volunteers, a critical part of the operation.

"I feel a responsibility to the health and wellbeing of our clients, but I also feel a responsibility to the health and wellbeing of our volunteers," Rieger said.

Lee noted the importance of collaboration in the operation.

"It's not easy to move an entire operation in four hours. And then make sure that it's still safe, it's still sustainable and it meets the requirements that the public health department is saying we need to meet," Lee said.

The new space will be open until shelter usually closes on April 30th. Rieger says they are looking for food donations to be dropped off at East Gate Hall, and all other donations at their usual location, 540 S 3rd Avenue in Wausau. They ask that you call ahead before donating. For more information, click here .

