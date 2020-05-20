Wausau VFW Post 388 honors veterans by placing flags at cemeteries, courthouse

Veterans across Wausau are being honored Wednesday by members of the Wausau VFW Post 388.

With the help of volunteers, about 400 flags were put out in Pine Grove Cemetery for the upcoming Memorial Day holiday. It's been a tradition for the Post for more than 30 years. Post members and volunteers said it's important to remember all veterans.

"To honor the veterans that have died for us and that's something that we don't appreciate enough, all year long. It's just a couple of holidays, during the year; Memorial Day, Veterans Day. I really believe we should do this a lot more often," said Commander Dan Southworth.

"My Dad has done it for 14 years, so I think I want to continue that tradition and honor the people who served our great country and fought for our freedom," said Aidan Morgan, a D.C. Everest sophomore.

The group also put flags out by the Marathon County Courthouse and the Hebrew Cemetery on Grand Avenue.

