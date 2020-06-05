Wausau, Stevens Point anticipate peaceful protests this weekend

The cities of Stevens Point and Wausau have three separate protests scheduled this weekend. Both Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg and Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza said they have been in contact with organizers of the protests and have confidence they will be a good show of people's first amendment rights.

In Stevens Point, there are two protests scheduled. From 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. Sunday, a Black Lives Matter protest is set to take place at the Shopko parking lot downtown. At 3:30 p.m. the same day another unrelated protest will happen at Pifner Pioneer Park.

"Another one is a group calling themselves the 'Patriots,'" Mayor Wiza said. "They are not polar opposites of the Black Lives Matter. Our police chief has been in contact with that organizer who is a young man from Plover and both of them fully intend to keep both of the protests peaceful and they have been working with law enforcement in the city of Stevens Point to ensure that."

Wausau has a Black Lives Matter silent march through the city starting at 10 a.m. at the 400 Block that will end at City Hall.

"We've been in touch with a lot of the organizers. They anticipate it to be peaceful. That is their goal," Mayor Rosenberg said. "I will be there. The police chief will be there. We'll be there to support the community and we understand that there are businesses that are scared based on what they've been seeing in other cities. Now I think Wausau has the capacity to protect our small businesses."

"We have a plan," she continued. "Police have a very robust plan. If anything should go wrong, if anyone's planning on coming to Wausau to do anything illegal, you will be arrested, so there's no question."

"We're not a big city and I don't expect anything to get violent or vandalism happening," Wiza assured. "Again, both groups intend this to be peaceful and we fully expect that."

"We are in favor of people exercising their civil rights," added Rosenberg. "I think it's really important that they're able to say what needs to be said. These are issues that the entire nation and world is talking about, so to ask people to no do that here would be silly."

Both mayors said if businesses are concerned they can handle their business however they need to, whether that means closing during those times or monitoring security cameras, etc. They, however, urged that businesses contact the police department to get other recommendations or hear their plans and recommend not engaging if people do unlawful behavior and instead call the police.