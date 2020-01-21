Rib Mountain, Stevens Point Fazoli's among restaurants fined for violating child labor laws

Fazoli's restaurants in Rib Mountain and Stevens Point are among 99 restaurants fined nationwide after a U.S. Department of Labor investigation found a Kentucky-based franchise had violated child labor requirements.

The federal investigation, covering Wendy's and Fazoli's restaurants owned by the Manna Inc. franchise across nine states, found the restaurants had allowed 14- and 15-year-old employees to work outside of legally-approved hours, as well as more hours than allowed under the Fair Labor Standards Act.

Forty of the franchise locations were in Wisconsin, with the others in Colorado, Florida, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska and Tennessee. At the Fazoli's in Rib Mountain, the list of violations listed three minors, and one minor at the Fazoli's location in Stevens Point.

The franchise will pay $157,114 for violating the FLSA. For a complete list of the violating restaurants, click here.