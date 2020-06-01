Wausau, Stevens Point Buffalo Wild Wings location to offer dining beginning June 3

Buffalo Wild Wings restaurants in Wausau and Stevens Point will re-open for dining on June 3.

According to a news release, the following safety measures will be taken:

• All high-touch point areas will be cleaned with increased frequency.

• Tables and chairs in the dining room and bar areas have been removed or specific tables/sections will not be in use to allow for a 6’ minimum of distance between guests.

• Single-use, disposable menus and condiments will be provided to all guests.

• Single-use cutlery and beverage cups will be provided to all guests upon request.

• Wellness checks will be conducted upon team members' arrival for their shifts.

