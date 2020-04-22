Wausau School District superintendent addresses grading, learning format for remainder of year

The superintendent of the Wausau School District is updating parents about how they're continuing to handle virtual learning as the safer-at-home order continues. One of the big questions is grading.

Dr. Keith W. Hilts said, "Elementary schools will focus on growth and feedback, the middle and high schools will have a grading scale that uses achievement bands such as 'exceeds expectations' or 'proficient' but not letter grades and we won't have an honor roll for fourth quarter."

Dr. Hilts noted that the new way of grading will not affect admissions into colleges.

He also said starting Monday, May 4, the school week will be four days long with Friday being a day for teachers so they can can prepare for the next week and learn new skills.

He also noted that summer learning online courses will start June 15.

