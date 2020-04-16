Wausau School District reschedules high school graduations

After Governor Tony Evers extended the 'Safer at Home' order through May 26, and announced schools will stay closed for the remainder of the school year, the Wausau School District is announcing that Virtual Learning will continue through June 4.

As a result of the Governor's order, all in-person school activities and ceremonies are canceled for the remainder of the school year. However, the district has rescheduled all graduation ceremonies. Here's the schedule:

Wausau East High School: Tuesday, August 4

Wausau Area Virtual Education: Wednesday, August 5

Wausau West High School: Thursday, August 6

Enrich, Excel, Achieve Learning Academy: Friday, August 7

A date for the Alternative High School is yet to be determined.