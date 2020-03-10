Wausau School District prepare students, parents for spring break amid COVID-19 fears

In an attempt to protect students and staff from the Coronavirus, the Wausau School District is making sure to remind travelers about safety ahead of spring break.

In a letter to parents Tuesday, the Wausau School District reminded students, parents, and staff, that if they are planning to travel, they must follow the Wisconsin Department of Health Services recommendations here..

It says that all travelers from countries with a CDC level 3 travel health notice must follow a limited self-quarantine for 14 days after returning to Wisconsin. The District said that must happen before students can come back to school or participate in extra-curricular activities, even if there are no symptoms.