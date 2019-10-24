Wausau School District implements new strategic plan

The Wausau School District is implementing a new strategic plan this school year, called 'Whole Child, Whole Wausau.'

The purpose is to enhance the service from the school district to children, families and community members. The goal is to improve achievement, resources, people, service and wellness.

"When they leave the Wausau School District and move on to other experiences," said Dr. Keith Hilts, Wausau Superintendent, "that they've been successful, due in part, to our work with the child as well as our partnership with the family."

The idea came from listening sessions hilts had with staff, students and the community.