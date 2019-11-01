Wausau School District emails parents about substitute teacher, accused of child sex assault

The Wausau School District is releasing a full list of days Zachary Robins, now charged with child sexual assault, served as a substitute teacher in their district.

Photo courtesy Marathon County Jail

In an email sent home to parents and guardians, Superintendent of Wausau School District, Keith Hilts, says Zachary Robins was hired by the district in February 2019.

Hilts says Robins subbed in nine schools, for a total of 10 full days and 7 half days. He also taught a summer learning class. You can find the full list of dates, schools and classrooms Robin served in, at the bottom of this story.

This week, Robins was charged with two counts of child sex assault. Court documents suggest he inappropriately touched 2 students at Riverview Elementary School on October 15th.

7 Investigates learned a student reported the incident to a parent, who informed the principal the same day. The principal reported it to the school resource officer October 16th, and an investigation began.

In his email, Hilts also details part of the district's personal safety curriculum. In it, he says students learn which parts of their body are private, and what to do if someone tries to hurt them.

Hilts encourages parents to talk to children about personal safety, saying "It is important for your child to know that if someone is making them uncomfortable, whether they are in school or anywhere else, they should tell a trusted adult."

Robins was contracted to work as a substitute through Parallel Education Division, which fired Robins October 16th. The Wausau School District began using Parallel's services this past summer.

7 Investigates also learned that Robins served as a substitute in the DC Everest School District on October 16th and 18th, while Wausau Police were conducting their investigation into this incident.

DC Everest Human Resources Director Kim Hall told 7 Investigates no other incidents were reported while Robins was teaching during that time.

Zachary Robins served in the Wausau School District on these days:

10/15/2019 Riverview Elementary School Kari Heil Grade 2 Full Day

9/16/2019 Rib Mountain Elementary School Erika Anderson Grade 4 Half Day AM

6/3/2019 G.D. Jones Elementary School Linda Tomcek Grade 2 Full Day

5/24/2019 Franklin Elementary School Catherine Veldhuizen Grade 5 Full Day

5/21/2019 Riverview Elementary School Shelly Urmanski Kindergarten Full Day

5/16/2019 Stettin Elementary School Matthew Schilling Kindergarten Full Day

5/7/2019 Franklin Elementary School Cassandra Zipp Grade 1 Full Day

4/30/2019 Stettin Elementary School Ashley Langbecker Grade 2 Half Day AM

4/29/2019 Franklin Elementary School Lori Strodthoff Grade 1 Full Day

4/26/2019 G.D. Jones Elementary School Katelynn Neidner Grade 5 Half Day PM

4/23/2019 Franklin Elementary School Megan Derfus Grade 3 Half Day AM

4/22/2019 G.D. Jones Elementary School Linda Tomcek Grade 2 Full Day

3/12/2019 Thomas Jefferson Elementary School Diana Gartzke Grade 1 Half Day AM

3/12/2019 Thomas Jefferson Elementary School Diana Gartzke Grade 1 Half Day PM

3/6/2019 Franklin Elementary School Cassandra Zipp Grade 1 Full Day

3/5/2019 Maine Elementary School Holly Miller Grade 3 Half Day PM

3/4/2019 South Mountain Elementary School Peter Reineck Grade 5 Half Day PM

2/28/2019 Hawthorn Hills Elementary School Travis Knopf Grade 5 Full Day

2/27/2019 John Muir Middle School Steven MacEachern Grade 6 Science Full Day

