Wausau School District board members to work on informational campaign about referendum proposal

A proposal to consolidate schools in the Wausau School District is still in the works. At a virtual school board meeting Monday night, officials said the proposal, that calls for consolidating the number of elementary schools to seven, still needs refinement. That could take several weeks.

Right now, board members are working on a multi-week informational campaign for staff and community members. It would include surveys to get the public's feelings about the plan.

