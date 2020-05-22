Wausau School District asking families for opinion on proposed elementary school changes

The Wausau School District is asking parents their opinions on a proposed changes.

In April, Superintendent Dr. Keith Hilts announced a referendum proposal that would include consolidating the number of elementary schools in the district from 13 to seven. The schools that would remain open include Stettin, Thomas Jefferson, Riverview, Hawthorn Hills, John Marshall, G.D. Jones, and South Mountain Elementary.

Wausau District families can share their thoughts in an online survey now through May 31.

Comments will be anonymous.

Click here to share your thoughts.

