Wausau School District announces closure plans

Wausau School District announced Saturday that it would remain open through Wednesday, March 18th and then close through Sunday, April 5th.

Virtual learning will be held this Thursday and Friday, before spring break, which will still be observed from March 23rd to 27th. After that, virtual learning will resume. An email said they expect schools to reopen on April 6th.

Charter will offer free WiFi for 60 days to households with K-12 students who do not have Spectrum. Parents can contact schools for extra student services if needed. The email also said the School Nurtition Services team is working to make plans for meal opportunities during school closings.