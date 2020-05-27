Wausau School District Supt. discusses plan for school in the fall

Wausau School District Superintendent Dr. Keith Hilts is encouraging parents who are uncomfortable sending their kids back in the fall to sign up for WAVE -- the District's virtual school.

Right now, it's only available to grades 6-12. Now, they're making it available to K-12.

Dr. Hilts also talked about how they're making a plan for going back in the fall. "We will have a solid plan that we're bringing to the School Board in June for possible approval in July, so you'll have at least a month to six weeks to plan for the needs of your students," he said.

He also said that the district is taking a number of guidelines from the CDC and health department into consideration to make sure students and staff feel safe.

