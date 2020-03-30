Wausau River District encourages people to shop local

As local businesses navigate new regulations in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wausau River District is looking to help them out. They’ve compiled a list consisting of current business listings, hours of operation and delivery methods, along with other resources for small businesses.

Blake Opal-Wahoske, Executive Director of the Wausau River District, explains, “It is critical that we support our locally owned businesses right now, as they are the backbone of the Wausau River District. When you shop locally, not only does more money stay in our local economy, but you are helping to support local employees and business owners who have been among those most financially affected by the pandemic.”

The Wausau River District encourages the community to support local businesses safely during this time by ordering take out or delivery from a restaurant, purchase a gift card now for use after the pandemic is over, shop online from a local retailer, and maintain monthly memberships.