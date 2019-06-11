Local Walmarts and Sam’s Clubs to raise money for Marshfield Children’s Hospital

All Wausau and Rhinelander stores and Sam’s Clubs kick off this year’s Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals fundraising campaign to help treat local children who are sick or injured.

All money raised during the Wausau-Rhinelander CMN Hospitals campaign directly benefits Marshfield Children’s Hospital to fund critical treatments, pediatric medical equipment, research and charitable care.

“We’re humbled by the generosity shown by Walmart and Sam’s Club customers, members and associates who make contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network fundraising campaign year after year,” stated Chad Holz, Walmart regional general manager. “Every year, we are honored to participate in this initiative as the money raised by our local stores provides lifesaving research and equipment to Wisconsin children in need and we are incredibly excited to kick off this wonderful campaign once again.”

To date, Walmart and Sam’s Club associates, members and customers in Wausau-Rhinelander have raised more than $2.2 million for Marshfield Children’s Hospital, most of it one dollar at a time.

The need is staggering – 62 children enter a Children’s Miracle Network hospital for treatment every minute. Helping these children is easy, here’s how to participate:

• Donate $1 or more at the checkout lane or self-checkout of any Wausau-Rhinelander Walmart store or Sam’s Club

• Spread the word and encourage others to support the CMN Hospitals campaign via social media with custom CMN Gifs and the hashtag #HelpKidsLiveBetter

About Children's Miracle Network Hospitals

Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals® raises funds and awareness for 170 member hospitals that provide 32 million treatments each year to kids across the U.S. and Canada. Donations stay local to fund critical treatments and healthcare services, pediatric medical equipment and charitable care. Since 1983, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals has raised more than $5 billion, most of it $1 at a time through the charity's Miracle Balloon icon. Its various fundraising partners and programs support the nonprofit's mission to save and improve the lives of as many children as possible. Find out why children's hospitals need community support, identify your member hospital and learn how you can Put Your Money Where the Miracles Are, at CMNHospitals.org and facebook.com/CMNHospitals.