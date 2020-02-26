Wausau Public Works unveils new-look water facilities

The Wausau Waterworks Commission and the city council held an informational meeting Wednesday about two big projects.

Rendering of remodeled Wastewater Treatment facility. (WSAW Photo)

About $120-million are going toward upgrading both the wastewater and drinking water facilities.

Renderings of what they'll look like were unveiled.

Once they're complete, customers will see an increase of $60 per quarter on average on their water bill.

"With these large upgrades we always move to the left of the chart, said Eric Lindman, Director of Wausau Public Works. "And a lot of those facilities, or municipalities, that we're passing now and going to be on the left side with the higher rates, they haven't done these projects. But they will be doing them in the future. And so, they will be up probably past us when they do."

Bids for the wastewater facility will go out in March, while the drinking water facility is already out for bid.

There's another informational meeting set for 5:00 march 18 at City Hall.