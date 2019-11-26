Wausau Public Works road prep: 'Hard to predict'

Ahead of Tuesday night and Wednesday's storm, Wausau Public Works street maintenance supervisor Chad Abbiehl says it's hard to predict what the roads will need.

Equipment at Wausau Public Works Dep't., Nov. 26, 2019 (WSAW Photo)

"Today we're pre-treating the roads, getting ready for the snow or ice or rain. It's hard to predict what comes first, so we prepare for it," he noted.

Chief meteorologist Mark Holley says Wausau sits right on the rain/snow line for the storm, meaning the city could have a wide range of road conditions by Wednesday morning.

Abbiehl says they're pretreating the roads with brine, much like most other counties and municipalities. They'll have one crew out--their normal--to handle Wausau's roads.

Abbiehl's advice to Wausau drivers?

"Just take your time, be courteous to your plow driver. This is the first major storm, so take it easy."