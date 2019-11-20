Wausau Police use 'Ring' doorbells to solve crimes

You can help Wausau Police solve crime if you have the 'Ring' doorbell camera. Wausau P.D. is part of a growing number of police departments in the U.S. using Ring to help them catch everything from people stealing packages to high-profile kidnappings.

Police can partner with Ring and the neighbors who use it (WSAW Photo).

Footage from doorbell cameras has helped solve national cases and a Wausau Police Department detective says it even helped solve a hit-and-run in our area last year.

Starting Wednesday, it's even easier to send them your footage, because they’re now officially using the app.

"We had a hit-and-run, I believe it was last year, where that Ring doorbell footage was actually really important information for us," said Detective Nate Stetzer.

Which is why Wausau Police joined the Ring doorbell app; a portal where they can request video from neighbors who have the camera outside their house. The doorbell senses movement, allowing users to instantly see video of their home and the surrounding area. Ring advertises itself as creating “peace of mind.”

"The Ring app is an avenue for us to request information from the public to assist us in our investigations," said Detective Stetzer.

You have to enter an address when you register the device. But, if you're concerned about privacy, Detective Stetzer says video can be submitted with no personal information attached to it.

"It doesn't give a specific address or names for people who have that app, so it's really just a way for people to anonymously give us video and that can be a tool for us to help solve crimes," he said.

With more people buying cameras, he believes policing will become more of a collaborative effort.

"It's essentially another way for us to partner with the public and allow people to help with our investigations. People might feel like we're not releasing information, so, essentially it's a way that we can kind of partner together and work on investigations together," he said.

The cheapest Ring camera retails for about $100, with a full security kit going for about $300. Detective Stetzer says Wausau P.D. believes it will continue to grow in popularity.