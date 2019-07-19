Wausau Police searching for suspects in racially-charged incident

Wausau Police are asking for the public's help identifying a truck they said was involved in a racially-charged incident. Police say, the two occupants of the silver pick-up truck shouted racial slurs and profanities at a woman before throwing a cup of water at her.

Police said the picture taken by the alleged victim.

The photo was taken at the intersection of Grand Avenue and E. Thomas Street.

Police say the truck appears to be a Toyota Tundra and looks to have a bag of some type in the truck bed. The registration displayed may have been a Texas temporary plate starting with "84."

If you have information about this incident or vehicle please leave a message for Officer Lee at 715-261-7994.