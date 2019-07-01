Victim hurt in stabbing, Wausau Police search for person of interest

The Wausau Police Department says they are searching for a person of interest after a stabbing at an apartment complex Monday afternoon.

According to a post on the department's Facebook page, an ambulance was called to the Rocket Apartments (formerly Marjon Motel) at 5:33 p.m. Monday, for a report of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, a 25-year-old man was found conscious and alert with a single stab wound. The victim was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for emergency care.

Police say Derrick L. Davis, 51, is a person of interest, wanted for questioning in the connection to the stabbing.

He is described as a black male, 5’4” tall, 200 pounds, and is bald. He was last seen leaving Rocket Apartments on foot wearing a dark colored tank top, dark colored sweatpants, and white tennis shoes.

Police say he is a Wausau resident, but does not have a permanent address.

Anyone with knowledge of Davis’ whereabouts is asked not to approach Davis, but to contact the Wausau Police Department at 715-261-7811. The investigation is ongoing.