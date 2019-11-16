Wausau Police respond to reports of gunshots

The Wausau Police Department responded to reports of gunshots on Wausau's southeast side Saturday night.

According to a press release on the department's Facebook page, officers responded to the 900 block of Lake View Drive around 8:30 p.m. Neighbors confirmed hearing gunshots and screaming, but officers were unable to find the source of the noise or locate any signs of a shooting.

The Marathon County Sheriff's Office and the Everest Metro Police Department also responded to the incident.