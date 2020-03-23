Wausau Police release new photos in weekend gas station robbery

The Wausau Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a person and vehicle allegedly used in a reported robbery Saturday morning.

According to a post on the department's Facebook, the incident happened at 12:45 a.m. at a convenience store on the 300 block of Grand Avenue.

Police said the vehicle appears to have paint peeled off the front left of the hood, and is missing a hubcap.

If you can identify this vehicle or person, please contact the Wausau Police Department at (715) 261-7811.