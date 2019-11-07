Wausau Police investigate perceived social media threat at Wausau East High School

The Wausau Police Department investigated a perceived social media threat at Wausau East High School Wednesday night.

In an email to parents, the Wausau School District explains a student contacted the police department directly after viewing a snap chat that read, “Tomorrow, I am not gonna be a joke, just like the rest of them are.” The student took this to be a threat and contacted police.

According to the school district, The Wausau Police Department investigated throughout the night and determined the post was not a threat. Officers met with students and parents involved the with social media post. They found a student posted they had received a poor test grade, had a disagreement with a friend, and was going to do better the next day. The message then became embellished by others.

The district says, “The Wausau Police Department and Wausau School District partnership includes a full-time School Resource Officer at East High School. Student safety is our highest priority. Our strongest statement to students is to report any concerns they have to a trusted adult or authorities.”

