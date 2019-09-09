Wausau Police investigate gunshots on eastside

Wausau Police are investigating the report of gunshots on the 900 block of Washington Street on Wausau's eastside.

The police department got multiple phone calls around 1:40 p.m. reporting the sounds of gunshots. Officers responded and found empty shell casings in the alley between Washington Street and Jackson Street.

There are no known injuries.

It is believed the incident involves juveniles. Detectives continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Nathaniel Stetzer at 715-261-7970.

This is a developing story. This article will be update when more information is released.