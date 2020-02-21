Wausau Police distribute winter clothing, gift cards to those in need

Wausau Police say they’ve been able to bring light to some dark places this winter following a partnership with 89Q and Culver’s of Wausau.

Captain Ben Graham said as result of “Light of Christmas” 157 gift cards in various amounts were purchased to several businesses like Kwik Trip, Walmart, Menards, Trig’s and other stores. The cards were given to officers and are distributed when officers see someone in need. To date, 90 have been handed out.

Winter clothing items were also collected at Culver’s, 89Q and the Wausau Police Department.

Captain Graham said officers are then able to hand out items to kids or adults who are under-dressed for the weather.

Graham said the department is blessed to have this partnership.

This is the first year for the event in the Wausau area. It originally started in Green Bay four years ago.