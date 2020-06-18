Wausau Police Department welcomes newest siblings

The Wausau Police Department swore in patrol officer Michael Bedish on Wednesday. But his relationship with one of the other officers gives "brothers in blue" a whole new meaning.

"So I do have a sister. My older sister officer Sarah Bedish works also for Wausau PD," Michael said.

"Such an amazing feeling to know that I might be getting to work with my little brother," patrol officer Sarah Bedish added.

Sarah has just celebrated nine years on the force. But during that time there have been major changes between police and communities around the U.S.

"With new recruits, new members, even some of the officers that have only been here for a couple of years, the dynamic is very different. So we have to have those conversations," Sarah explained.

"We want to partner with the community to enhance the quality of life. So that's what the chiefs and lieutenants have been striving to put out on us," Michael stated.

The duo embraces their role with the community and uses it to build relationships.

"Now is when we have to shine, being patrol officers, and get out there and see that the community can come together and can come to us," Michael said.

"Here especially in our community we can make that hands-on impact with the members and I love that feeling," Sarah added.

Sarah says that during her time with the Wausau PD she has seen the amount of applicants dip. But she says that the quality of the applicant is very high.

When you're scrutinized for your job people are a little bit leerier as far as applying for the position. But I will say that the recruits and the new guys that we have hired on are phenomenal," Sarah explained.

Wausau's newest recruit is ready to get started. With his personal and police family by his side.

"It's a really good feeling that no matter what I always have somebody to talk to and they'll understand what I'm going through," Michael said.