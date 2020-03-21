Wausau Police asking for help identifying person, vehicle reportedly used in robbery

The Wausau Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a person and vehicle allegedly used in a reported robbery Saturday morning.

According to a post on the department's Facebook, the incident happened at 12:45 a.m. at a convenience store on the 300 block of Grand Avenue. It's unclear which convenience store.

Police said the vehicle appears to have paint peeled off the front left of the hood, and is missing a hubcap.

If you can identify this vehicle or person, please contact the Wausau Police Department at (715) 261-7811,