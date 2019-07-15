Wausau Police arrest teens in July 1 baseball bat assault

The Wausau Police Department has released new information following a drive-by shooting and baseball bat beating earlier this month.

Investigators said 17-year-old Michael Hrobsky, a 16 year old Kronenwetter resident, and a 15 year old Weston resident, and a 15-year-old Rothschild resident were taken into police custody in connection with the baseball bat assault of a 15-year-old boy. They were arrested separately late last week. The assault happened July 1 in the 600 block of Chicago Avenue in Wausau.

Police say the boy was left in critical condition and remains hospitalized.

On July 3, police said a drive-by shooting occurred in at the intersection of N 1st Street and McIndoe Street. Prosecutors charged a 35-year-old Amanda Lewis with two counts of attempted homicide for her alleged role in a drive-by shooting. In the related incident from July 1, officers learned the 15-year-old victim was friends of Lewis’ son and was at her address prior to the assault.

Police are also still looking for Maurice Bell “JB”, 32. Bell has ties to both Wausau and Chicago and is also wanted by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. Anyone with knowledge of Bell’s whereabouts is asked not to approach Bell, but to contact the Wausau Police Department at 715-261-7811.

Hrobsky remains in custody at the Marathon County Jail. The other teens remain in custody in Marathon County’s juvenile facilities. Hrobsky is expected to appear in Marathon County Circuit Court Monday afternoon. The remaining juveniles will appear at 3:30 p.m. for a plea hearing, which is the juvenile equivalent to an initial appearance. A preliminary charge of physical abuse to a child, intentionally causing great bodily harm, with use of a dangerous weapon has been referred for each party to the Marathon County District Attorney. Formal charges, are at the discretion of the Marathon County District Attorney.

It is expected that the Marathon County District Attorney will file a petition to waive the 16-year-old and two 15-year-olds into adult court.

The ultimate decision whether the juveniles will be waived into adult court will be at the discretion of a Marathon County Circuit Court judge.