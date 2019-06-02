Wausau Police Department holds annual Torch Run to benefit Special Olympics

More than 100 police officers and community members participated in the 5K Special Olympics Torch Run held throughout the city of Wausau on Sunday.

Not only did the event help raise awareness for Special Olympics, but also welcomed the annual Special Olympics State Summer Games that will be held at UW-Stevens Point next week.

“It was a lot of hard work,” said Christopher Weems, who participated in the run. “I received a lot of encouragement along the way that kept me going.”

Wausau was not the only city in the state holding a torch run on Sunday. These events happen around the state in collaboration with local law enforcement agencies from more than 30 communities. The Wausau Police Department helped develop the route for the run this year.

"It's great to see the excitement on all the faces of everyone who comes out here,” added Officer Ben Price with the Wausau Police Department. "We have officers, emergency police officers, and volunteers assisting at intersections making sure the route is safe.”

Many of the participants in the 5K run plan to compete in the 40th anniversary of the State Summer Games that start on June 6th and will end on June 8th.