Wausau PD Chief Ben Bliven helping to make sure march on Saturday is safe

Ahead of a march scheduled for Saturday, Wausau's police chief is telling the Wausau Region Chamber of Commerce and the Wausau River District that they're working closely with event organizers to make sure it's a safe and peaceful event.

Chief Ben Bliven said they're planning ahead, though, just in case there are people who come to Wausau to disrupt it.

He also said because of the number of people expected, streets downtown will need to close for about four hours starting at 9 a.m.

The route starts at the 400 Block, making its way to the City Hall.