Wausau Police: Baseball bat beating and drive-by shooting are connected; person of interest still sought

The Wausau Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a man they said is wanted for question following a driving by shooting on July 3. No one was injured as result of the shooting.

Wausau Police said they are looking for 32-year-old Maurice Bell, who also goes by “JB'. He has ties to both Wausau and Chicago. Anyone with knowledge of Bell’s whereabouts is asked not to approach Bell, but to contact the Wausau Police Department at 715-261-7811.

Investigators said on around 3 p.m. on July 3, officers were dispatched to the area of N 1st Street and McIndoe Street for the report of a drive-by shooting. A 17-year-old male and an 18-year-old male were walking north on the sidewalk adjacent to 1st Street at McIndoe Street when they were confronted by occupants of a passing vehicle.

According to a news release, an occupant of the vehicle fired shots at the teens and the vehicle left the area. Police believe the victims were targeted based upon a perceived association with a related incident that occurred on the evening of July 1. In that related incident, ambulance and officers responded at 10:30 p.m. to the 600 block of Chicago Avenue, for a 15-year-old male who was beaten with a baseball bat. The victim remains in critical condition.

Following Wednesday’s shooting, a suspect vehicle, registered to Amanda Lewis, 35, of 526 Chicago Avenue, was quickly identified as a vehicle of interest in the shooting, and was located in the vicinity of N 6th Street and Chicago Avenue. In the related incident from July 1, officers learned the 15-year-old victim was friends of Lewis’ son and was at her address prior to the assault. In addition to seizing the vehicle, officers located and interviewed several people seen leaving 526 Chicago Avenue, including Lewis.





On July 5, Lewis was arrested for her alleged involvement in Wednesday’s shooting. Preliminary charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, maintaining a drug trafficking place, and obstructing an officer are being recommended to the Marathon County District Attorney’s Office. She’s expected to appear in court Monday.

