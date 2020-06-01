Wausau Parks and Rec votes to open 2 pools

The Wausau Parks and Recreation committee decided in a 3-2 vote tonight that two of the three city pools will be opening for the summer with social distancing guidelines in place.

Wausau Park and Recreation committee voted to open two out of the three pools this summer. (WSAW Photo June 1, 2020)

The vote comes after an abundance of community outreach to the committee in support of opening the pools for children to enjoy this summer. Some community members joined the meeting on June 1 and said it would be detrimental to children’s mental health to not have the option to go to the pool.

The reason that only two of the three pools will be open is to allow more staff members to be dispersed at the two pools to ensure everyone is practicing social distancing among other health precautions.

“We just have to work on keeping everybody safe and what the best decision is,” Director of Wausau Parks and Recreation Jamie Polley said. “I think we can operate and try to make it work and if it doesn’t, then this committee will be tasked with looking at what those options might be, whether it’s more staffing or different hours.”

In order to ensure the pools are safe for everyone, the city plans to put markings on the ground for six feet distance, no concession food, and potentially less deck furniture.

Another vote that passed 3-2 on June 1 was to continue to have the playgrounds open and to allow organized sports to use the playing fields at parks.

The city will be placing caution signs up at all of the playgrounds to warn people that the equipment may not be safe and sanitized to play on.

“The community does not want barriers to its playgrounds and so we kind of are shrugging our shoulders on that one and saying OK,” Chair of Park and Recreation Committee Pat Peckham said. “We’re going to post a caution sign and if you want to play on it, play on it.”

Before, the city had placed caution tape on the playground equipment and orange snow fencing around the perimeter to discourage people from using it.

However, the committee found out people were tearing off the caution tape and going around the fencing, so they decided it was best to let people use the playgrounds at their own risk.

For athletic field use, the youth baseball association appeared at the meeting and laid out a plan to keep all of the kids safe so they can play an abbreviated season. They plan to have individual equipment for everyone and to remain distanced from others.

They hope to begin their season by July 6.

