Wausau Parks and Rec Committee to conduct more soil tests at Riverside Park

The Wausau Parks and Recreation Committee is looking to conduct more soil contamination tests at Riverside Park. This is the latest decision to help put nearby residents' minds at ease, who believe the park is exposed to dioxins.

"If we get satisfactory results that don't show any significant contamination, perhaps this chapter of Park and Rec Wausau can be closed," stated Alderman Peckham after the meeting on Monday.

Four more soil samples will be taken and sent in for testing. The committee hopes the results should be in hopefully by April.

The cost of the test has already been set aside in the city's budget for the previous test required by the Department of Natural Resources along Thomas Street.

During the next committee meeting, members will confirm where in the park the four additional tests will be taken.