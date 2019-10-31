Wausau Paranormal Research Society makes early donation to Share Your Holidays

The Wausau Paranormal Research Society dropped off a real treat for NewsChannel 7 on Halloween - all the food donated during this year's tours of downtown haunted Wausau for Share Your Holidays.

Society members say they had a great year in 2019, giving more then 800 tours. The previous high was in the 300s. They reduced the price of a tour in exchange for the food donations.

That food is now headed to various food pantries through Share Your Holidays.

You'll hear a lot more about this year's Share Your Holidays closer to Thanksgiving.

To the Society and everyone who donated, thank you for sharing your holidays!