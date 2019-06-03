Wausau PD to drivers: ‘Obey Thomas Street closure signs’

The Wausau Police Department plans to increase police presence around Thomas Street after multiple vehicles were cited for going around construction barricades.

According to law enforcement, nearly 30 vehicles were cited over the weekend for failing to obey road closure signs along Thomas Street. Some of the drivers had to be rescued after their car got stuck in a hole.

“Over the weekend there was a lot of rain and some people decided to not obey the road signs and drove through the construction area. They got stuck and had to be towed,” explained Officer Mason Hagenbucher with the Wausau Police Department.

Detours for Thomas Street have been in effect since May 7th, and construction will last until mid-November.

“I do run my errands along Thomas Street so now I have to take a little bit longer of a commute,” stated Sandy Culbert who works off Thomas Street.

A ticket for failing to obey a traffic sign ranges up to $100. If construction workers are present fines could be increased.

“We know it’s going to take a little more time to get to the other side of the city,” added Officer Hagenbucher. “Give yourself time on the road.”