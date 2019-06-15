Wausau PD: 'No injuries after car, SUV collision'

No one is injured after a car crash resulted in an SUV overturned on Grand Avenue in Wausau. Traffic was delayed for a few hours.

According to the Wausau Police Department, emergency crews responded to a two-car collision on Grand Avenue and Plumer Street around 1:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Investigators say a car turning onto Grand Avenue failed to obey a stop sign on Plumer Street and collided with an SUV traveling northbound. Due to the impact, the SUV flipped over on trapping the driver in the car, The Wausau Fire Department assisted with the rescue.

“No one was hurt there are no injuries, the driver of the vehicle that failed to yield the right of way was cited,” stated John Phillips, Patrol Lieutenant for the Wausau Police Department.

Vehicles traveling both directions on Grand Avenue were rerouted to side streets as crews worked to clean up the mess. All lanes have since reopened.

