Wausau PD: More homeless people are sleeping in parking ramps

The Wausau Police Department says the number of homeless people sleeping in public parking ramps is becoming a pretty big issue. During Wausau’s Public Health and Safety Committee meeting, officers proposed an ordinance that would prohibit trespassing in ramps.

"As of right now there is not a lot of enforcement action we can take expect to send someone on their way," explained Officer Andrew Bloch, with the Wausau Police Department. “In the winter we get a lot more people who like to sleep in the ramps, but it’s become an increased population.”

Police say complaints from downtown business owners are what sparked the proposal. People are concerned about safety for their staff who use the ramps. Officers say no one should ever have to ‘step over’ another person to get to enter or leave the ramps.

“Most of these people aren’t violent people but they are repeaters. You are always able to give us a call and we will respond as soon as we can,” added Officer Bloch.

Police believe passing a city ordinance would allow officers to issue tickets and have a standardized protocol to follow.

The City Council is expected to review the departments proposal in November.