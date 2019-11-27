Wausau Nursing Assistant charged, accused of disconnecting patient's ventilator

A Wausau Nursing Assistant is facing charges of recklessly endangering safety and recklessly abusing patients, accused of unhooking a patient’s ventilator.

Court documents say police were called to Mount View Care Center early Tuesday morning after a staff member told dispatchers See Xiong disconnected a patient's ventilator to “watch him suffer and die.”

The other staff member told police Xiong “was proud of it” saying she watched him struggle for a couple of minutes, before reattaching the ventilator.

The other staffer told police he asked a nurse to check the machine, which didn’t look right. At that point, Xiong was sent home.

Police also spoke with the patient involved, who said Xiong was "rough on him". When police asked if she had disconnected his ventilator, he said the ventilator disconnected itself two times during the evening, and Xiong had reconnected it at least once.

The other staff member also told police Xiong had suggested she wanted to pull another patient’s ventilator the week before, and blame a therapist. The other staffer said he had a “hard time determining if Xiong was joking”.

Another staff member told police there was a history of incidents between Xiong and the patient, where she hit him with wet socks, threw the TV remote at him, and sprayed him with air freshener.

Xiong appeared in court Wednesday, where a judge granted a $5,000 bond, with the first $500 in cash. She’s scheduled to be back in court in early January.

